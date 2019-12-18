Tessa Majors is being victimized yet again.
As if it weren’t horrific enough that she was murdered and her family subjected to the agony of her loss, now the incident is being politicized in a battle between the president of a police union and the mayor of New York City. The murder occurred in New York’s Morningside Park.
We condemn the callous exploitation of a young woman’s slaying to score political points.
Her death was seized upon as fuel in an ongoing feud between the mayor’s office and some police representatives over law enforcement priorities.
Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins told a talk show host that “… what I’m understanding is she was in the park to buy marijuana.”
That’s not what her friends said. They reported that she simply went for a jog late on the afternoon of Dec. 11.
The official police report says that four teenage boys tried to rob her; they stabbed her, and she later died on the way to the hospital. One of the four has been arrested.
Mr. Mullins claimed that her death occurred because, he said, New York does not enforce marijuana laws any longer. If it did, the implication is, Ms. Majors wouldn’t have been trying to buy the drug and would be alive today.
This is wrong on so many levels.
To begin with, as of this writing Mr. Mullins hasn’t presented any evidence to back up his claim. “What I’m understanding” amounts to just a bunch of weasel words meaning “I don’t really know.”
To make this kind of claim, Mr. Mullins better have proof. And to make that claim publicly, as he did, he also ought to make the proof public.
Whether that claim is true or not, it ignores the real issue. A young woman has been murdered. The attention of police, at all levels, should be on finding her killers and bringing them to justice.
Instead, Mr. Mullins has turned this crime on its head and implicitly blamed the victim for her own death. That is unwarranted — and, moreover, it’s ethically troubling.
When police start casting blame on victims, they lose the public’s trust — and rightfully so. If they are filtering cases through their own biases, then they can no longer be counted on to investigate crimes objectively.
Mr. Mullins seems less concerned about this case itself, and the need to catch the suspects and get to the truth, than he is about how he can use it to further his fight with the mayor’s office. He’d rather score points in the long-running fight over policies and a perceived lack of respect from the mayor. The politicization of the case is unacceptable.
And as family members said in a statement, they’ve been asked not to comment on the case as the investigation advances. It’s not too much to expect members of the police to observe the same circumspection, and take the same care with facts, that they require of others.
All of this controversy, of course, creates just one more burden, one more sorrow, heaped upon the members of the family — and for no justifiable reason.
We agree with the family that Mr. Mullins’ remarks are “highly inappropriate.”
If there’s blame to be handed out at this stage of the investigation, it belongs to the police group and its president for misusing Ms. Major’s death for its own ends.
