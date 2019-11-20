The U.S. Postal Service’s financial struggles are showing no signs of stopping. America’s mail carrier recently reported a loss of $8.8 billion in fiscal year 2019. That’s more than double the $3.9 billion setback in FY 2018 and the 13th straight year of losses.
The decay was fueled by a drop in the volume of deliveries. USPS mail and package totals declined by 3.8 billion pieces.
“We continue to adjust to declining mail volume and remain focused on leveraging our unique and unrivaled network to gain new customers and grow profitable revenue in the increasingly competitive package business,” Postmaster General Megan Brennan said in a statement.
“However, revenue growth in our package business will never be enough to offset imbalances in the Postal Service’s business model, which must be addressed through legislative and regulatory reforms in order to secure a sustainable future.”
Services we think of as basic — such as letters and flat-rate mailing envelopes scheduled to arrive within three to five days — are substandard.
We think of the Postal Service as a “mail” carrier. Yet, the Government Accountability Office
warned earlier this year that “expenses are now growing faster than its revenues ‘ partly due to rising compensation and benefits costs and continuing declines in the volume of First-Class Mail.”
With less coming in, we think it’s time for a growth strategy that maintains the mail, but explores other avenues. A more serious look at the priorities already outlined by the GAO would be a good start. The Postal Service is among “high-risk” federal programs and operations because of factors like an aging infrastructure, as well as rising labor costs and benefit obligations.
Legislative solutions on the table include repeal of a congressional mandate to prefund retiree health benefits, removal of a price cap on rate increases, and implementation of new services, such as alcoholic beverage deliveries or banking. The search for answers should include a sense of urgency.
