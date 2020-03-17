Oh, we of little faith.
In all frankness, this newspaper was preparing a final editorial on redistricting reform, castigating recalcitrant Democrats for refusing to allow voters a chance to decide on a necessary constitutional amendment.
Then …
With a handful of Democratic lawmakers standing firm on principle, the measure was approved in the closing days of the General Assembly.
We are astonished, relieved and grateful.
Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, in her first term in the House, voted for the amendment. So did state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County, a longtime supporter of reform. So did Del. Robb Bell, R-Albemarle, along with other area Republicans.
This fall, voters will have the opportunity to approve the amendment, which takes redistricting out of the immediate hands of lawmakers, who have been designing political districts strictly to benefit themselves, and conveys it to a 16-member bipartisan commission of both legislators and citizens.
Voters should back the amendment, which will help restore their freedom of choice come election time next year.
Voters have lost much of that freedom — or, rather, had it taken from them — through a strategy called gerrymandering.
Presently, the right to redraw voting districts to adjust to population changes after each census lies directly with the General Assembly. For all practical purposes, that means the majority party in the General Assembly. And lawmakers in the majority party typically design districts to benefit themselves and disadvantage their opponents.
By creating districts in which there is little to no political competition, lawmakers choose their voters. In a democratic government as envisioned by our Founders, voters choose their lawmakers.
Good-government advocates have been fighting this trend for at least two decades. In 2013, that fight produced an organized effort — OneVirginia2021, which has its roots right here in Charlottesville.
We cite this timeline to illustrate just how long and rough the road has been toward redistricting reform.
Finally, last year, the effort paid off, when Republicans joined Democrats to approve sending a constitutional amendment to the voters to create the redistricting commission.
Under the state constitution, the General Assembly must approve the same amendment twice — the second time after an election such as 2019’s. If the amendment can succeed in two legislative sessions, it’s deemed worthy of being placed before voters.
But this year the anti-gerrymandering amendment almost didn’t succeed. With the Democrats now in control of the legislature, many lawmakers said the amendment wasn’t good enough and were willing to dump it altogether.
The amendment as passed by last year’s General Assembly does contain compromises that were necessary to its initial approval but that fall short of reformists’ highest hopes.
But that amendment is the product of literally years and years of effort. Did objecting Democrats think they could produce a better result in a matter of weeks?
What’s more, it wouldn’t be weeks but years until reform could be implemented, even under a best-case scenario. Redistricting will occur next year. The amendment has to be passed this year. After that, it’s another 10 years before the next opportunity rolls around.
If Virginians approve the amendment on this fall’s ballot, reform will go into effect next year in time for immediate redistricting. This is of critical importance.
Our thanks to the lawmakers who supported the amendment, especially those who stood firm against political pressure from their party leaders and put the voters of Virginia first.
