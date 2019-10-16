irginia’s Department of Corrections has agreed to make fairer provisions for inmates wishing to follow the dictates of their faith.
The inmates might be behind prison bars, but that doesn’t mean they completely forfeit their constitutional right to freedom of religion.
The federal Justice Department had investigated complaints that the DOC was not accommodating inmates’ religious practices, in violation of federal law.
The DOC reached a settlement with the Justice Department in which it agreed to end a rule requiring that group-worship activities accommodate at least five inmates and eliminate some rules that made it harder for inmates to receive religiously approved meals. Inmates previously had complained about not receiving food and water during Ramadan, which decrees fasting from sunrise to sunset.
Providing food and water after the daily fast hardly seems an onerous burden for the DOC. Neither does accommodating group worship for fewer than five people. (A religious gathering can be “where two or more are gathered together,” the Christian Bible says.)
It’s unfortunate that a federal investigation apparently was needed, but we’re glad that these reasonable changes finally were made.
