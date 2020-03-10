W hat a mess.
With all Charlottesville’s many problems, it’s counterproductive (to put it mildly) for a disagreement over public policy to deteriorate into a personal quarrel.
Last week, City Manager Tarron Richardson fired back at a firefighters representative who had called him “willfully ignorant” of firefighters’ needs. The words appeared in an email sent by the head of the firefighters union, Greg Wright, to the general inbox for City Council, which is where the city manager saw it.
Mr. Richardson then emailed Mr. Wright, calling him “ignorant and overwhelmingly shallow” in his understanding of management and public administration.
Firefighters and the city manager’s office had been at odds over appropriations in the upcoming budget — a matter of public policy deserving of debate. Until the exchange of emails, as far as anyone knew, the disagreement over resources was no more and no less than the kind of jockeying that often goes on during budget preparations.
Firefighters had been begging for enough money to fund 12 additional positions to help staff ambulances. Their forces are stretched too thin already, they said; the only solution was to add personnel.
Mr. Richardson had said that the solution was not to add more positions, but rather for the fire department to shift existing staff to better provide coverage. He said that the fire department’s staffing problem was “an issue I inherited.”
Mr. Wright then emailed councilors asking for a meeting among the city manager, fire chief and no more than two councilors in order to discuss the issue. (The attendance of only two councilors would mean that such a meeting need not be open to the public or press.)
Mr. Wright used some pretty sharp language.
He said the department had made “MULTIPLE” attempts to ensure that Mr. Richardson understood their staffing problems. He said the city manager had “complete lack of a basic understanding” of firefighters’ problems that “cannot be tolerated” as budget preparation moves forward.
And then there was the “willfully ignorant” charge.
Those were trigger words for Mr. Richardson.
“I’m not going to stand for someone calling me ignorant,” he said later to The Daily Progress. “As a black man, I feel like if I don’t say anything, I don’t correct him, that he will say it to another person of color.”
Mr. Richardson’s personal reaction is not something subject to dispute; what he feels is what he feels — and he’s entitled to that.
Many Virginians of a certain age can remember when African Americans were called “ignorant” by whites in a deliberately contemptuous manner. There’s good reason for this word to trigger an angry reaction.
But Mr. Richardson’s behavior as a city manager — a public employee — is open to criticism. He should not have descended to the same level as his critic, leveling personal attacks against Mr. Wright.
“Your educational achievements and certifications, as well as your limited work experience as a supervisor will never be a match to any of my qualifications or credentials,” wrote Mr. Richardson — who holds a doctorate. “So, let’s be clear about who is ignorant and overwhelmingly shallow as a professional in the field of public administration.”
Yes, there’s a hierarchy: As the city manager, Mr. Richardson is “the boss.” He reports, however, to the City Council and, through it, to the people of Charlottesville.
But even though he’s in charge, department heads, other members of the city’s workforce and, indeed, members of the public should be able to bring their concerns to him, either directly or indirectly. They’re unlikely to feel free to do so if they fear being ridiculed because Mr. Richardson might disagree with them.
Again, we want to separate Mr. Richardson’s personal reaction and legitimate anger from the expectations demanded of him in his professional capacity.
For the city manager to be exchanging personal barbs with a member of his workforce is detrimental to the city’s progress.
Charlottesville has many problems to face — including, as it turns out, those raised by another set of public safety employees: police officers, who also say they need additional support.
This kind of dissension is counterproductive to finding solutions for such problems.
