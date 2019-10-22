t least the county’s moving in the right direction.
Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors adopted rules last week that slightly broaden its limits on public use of space at the McIntire Road office building.
The new rules allow about 15,000 square feet along the frontage of McIntire Road and Preston Avenue for what county documents refer to as “expressive activity.”
That sounds like a euphemism for First Amendment free-speech activities. Let’s just say it: Freedom of expression should be not only allowed, but encouraged at the seat of county government.
The previous policy did not allow any portion of the front lawn — which is owned by the public, after all — to be used for free speech activities, such as demonstrations or protests.
In some ways, the county has tightened its restrictions for use of space at the office building, including times when the parking lot is available.
In this way, it has loosened the restriction — although, if they thought about it, many residents probably assumed that no such limit existed in the first place.
We recognize that county officials must be more careful about access to public spaces, in the wake of tragedies such as the August 2017 violent rallies in Charlottesville and the mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.
But citizens ought also to be able to make their voices heard on county property, including the opportunity to stage non-violent demonstrations.
This change takes the regulations in a positive direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.