Kudos to the Walker-Buford United PTO for renovating the teachers’ lounge at Walker so that it truly serves its intended function.

“The lounge was in a sorry state,” said Jamie Leonard, a Walker parent and member of the school’s parent-teacher organization.

Part of the problem was that vending machines were located in the lounge. The noise of their use interfered with teachers’ ability to grab a moment of quiet and relaxation.

Anybody who knows — or is — a teacher knows that most teachers work hard and work intensively, often through lunches, often unable even to take bathroom breaks. If they can find a minute to get away from the stress, they ought to have a calming place to unwind.

Plus, the principal of Walker Upper Elementary and a counselor there recognized a certain inconsistency after the school decided to implement a system of emotional learning for students that created physical spaces for them to avoid stress and return to a better frame of mind.

So the obvious question arose: Shouldn’t teachers have the same opportunity?

Yes, the PTO said. So members took on the major project of moving the vending machines to another room, plus installing cabinets and a countertop, refinishing an existing table, bringing in comfortable furniture and repainting the space.

Money and expertise were donated — including an architect’s plans and a refinisher’s work — and about 20 parents completed the project over the four-day weekend ending Jan. 20.

Teachers were surprised with the renovated space when they walked in to work on Jan. 21.

What a wonderful thing to do. Thanks to the Walker-Buford PTO for making such an important difference.

