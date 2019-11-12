You’re driving to work and you hear the blaring scream of a siren and, as you look in your rearview mirror, you see an ambulance barreling down the road. Do you:
» Ignore it and keep driving?
» Speed up and follow the ambulance?
» Get out of the way by pulling over to the nearest edge of the roadway, and remain there until the vehicle has passed?
We would guess that many motorists would respond with one of the first two options. This is by no means a scientific poll, but for years we’ve wondered why drivers don’t pull over when a police car, ambulance, firetruck or other emergency vehicle rushes down the road with its sirens screaming.
When these vehicles approach, state law expressly says that drivers shall “as quickly as traffic and other highway conditions permit, drive to the nearest edge of the roadway, clear of any intersection of highways, and stop and remain there, unless otherwise directed by a law-enforcement officer, until the emergency vehicle has passed.” Across Virginia in 2018, there were 354 convictions for failure to yield, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Failure to yield poses serious risks to rescue vehicles.
“When drivers fail to yield when emergency vehicles are in response mode — lights and sirens activated for an emergency response — it prevents first responders from efficiently doing their job, which is to save and protect citizens and communities,” Michael Reilly, executive director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, said.
“Fire doubles in intensity and size every minute. Unnecessary delays are a traffic violation and increases response times during critical emergencies in which seconds could mean the difference between life or death.”
Remember that next time you hear the cry of sirens as you drive, and be sure to pull over to let the emergency vehicles reach their destination. It’s the law.
Road safety is a top concern of ours. Safe driving should be everyone’s priority.
