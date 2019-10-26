Firefighter Nail Polish

This photo released by the North Davis Fire District shows Chief Allen Hadley, left, and Cpt. Kevin Lloyd in Clearfield, Utah. The two Utah firefighters are receiving praise after they found a creative way to keep a young girl calm at the scene of a car accident.

 Charlotte Coyle/North Davis Fire District via AP

Purple manicures apparently are all in a day’s work for a pair of Utah firefighters.

They had responded to a car crash and found a mother and young daughter in the vehicle.

As paramedics were checking on the mom’s condition, the girl was crying and screaming. North Davis Fire District Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd took it on themselves to comfort her.

Comfort involved allowing themselves to be given a manicure with purple polish, as a distraction for the child.

As experienced fathers of young girls, the firefighters said they didn’t mind.

Thankfully, neither the child nor the mother was seriously hurt.

The firefighters’ nails, though, were seriously purple.

