Purple manicures apparently are all in a day’s work for a pair of Utah firefighters.
They had responded to a car crash and found a mother and young daughter in the vehicle.
As paramedics were checking on the mom’s condition, the girl was crying and screaming. North Davis Fire District Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd took it on themselves to comfort her.
Comfort involved allowing themselves to be given a manicure with purple polish, as a distraction for the child.
As experienced fathers of young girls, the firefighters said they didn’t mind.
Thankfully, neither the child nor the mother was seriously hurt.
The firefighters’ nails, though, were seriously purple.
