When school resource officers were being considered, the pointed question was raised then: Do we really want police officers in our schools?
This debate arose locally as well as nationally — but not to the extent and with the urgency it is being debated today.
The answer at the time was to modify the concept.
These personnel wouldn’t be “police”; they would be — perhaps euphemistically — “resource officers,” responsible for more than dealing with crimes and alleged crimes in schools. They would be charged with a broad array of safety and crime prevention activities — including informally mentoring children, in what might be called a school-based version of community policing.
In some jurisdictions, SROs are not armed; if a more forceful form of police protection is deemed necessary, it may be handed over to officers under the title of “school-based law enforcement.”
But SROs typically are certified officers, and they are usually employed by police or sheriff’s departments — as was the case in Charlottesville.
SROs became more common beginning in the 1990s, when schools undertook anti-drug programs, anti-gang programs, and anti-bullying programs, in which the expertise of law enforcement was considered useful.
That was then, this is now.
The debate over the role of school policing has resurged with even greater intensity.
Many critics, both here and across the nation, say that the presence of SROs can be intimidating for students, especially students of color — and especially with recent police killings of African Americans having raised the tension level. If the presence of SROs raises barriers between students and members of law enforcement, then it is counterproductive — regardless of the stated goal of mentorship and removing barriers.
Many members of the local community have called for removing the SROs, but some parents said their children feel safer with SROs on campus.
Charlottesville decided to suspend its memorandum of agreement with the city police department by which SROs were assigned to the schools. The School Board says it will devise a new model for providing security for schools and students, adding that the new policy will be built with community involvement.
Albemarle County already was in the process of reviewing its agreement with police, which had not been updated in 12 years, and a revised policy is to be presented at a future meeting of the School Board.
Here and elsewhere, critics of the SRO concept have called for defunding the officers and shifting the money toward more school counseling.
Charlottesville allocated $301,231 for its four SROs next fiscal year, according to the city budget. Albemarle budgeted $264,592 for five officers. Costs are shared between the school divisions and the police departments.
Adding more money to mental health services such as school counselors would be a positive move, as long as that money is used effectively. Behavior problems often start students on a path of acting out in school and perhaps even eventually participating in crime, and if those problems can be eradicated while students are still young much heartache can be prevented.
But such problems are in a very real sense unique to each student, each family, each school, and therefore can require intensive, personalized intervention. A few hundred thousand dollars here or there will be only the start of what’s truly needed.
This, too, is just the start of a process by which new policies will be produced for protecting schools, students, society and civil rights.
We look forward to seeing the results of that work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.