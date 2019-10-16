A state requirement that clerks of court collect racial information on applicants for marriage licenses wasn’t just anachronistic, it was unconstitutional.
Good riddance to that bizarre rule.
What’s especially bizarre is that this law was reinstated in 2005 — long after Virginia should have known better. Wiser heads had eliminated it in 2003. There seems to be no clear record as to why the reinstatement occurred, and the legislator who introduced it has died.
A federal judge said last week that the state law requiring disclosure of an applicant’s race stood in violation of the 14th Amendment. Several couples had sued in federal court to challenge the race question appearing on state marriage license applications.
State Attorney General Mark Herring already had weighed in, issuing an opinion that although clerks were required by the law to seek the information, no penalty existed if applicants chose not to provide it. He sent out new forms making clear that applicants did not have to answer that question.
The judge’s ruling rejects that question even more powerfully.
Theoretically, the state could appeal the ruling — but why? The attorney general’s office already has signaled its lack of support for the law. So it won’t oppose the judge’s decision.
In these days and times, who would find any merit in the race question? The idea that people of different races shouldn’t marry is immoral, and the idea that they should be racially identified if they do marry is a painful hangover from the bad old days. Good riddance to it.
