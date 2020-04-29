The federal government is trying to help businesses, local governments are trying to help businesses — and now local businesses are trying to help businesses.
Project Rebound is an arm of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, which represents the business community. Charlottesville, Albemarle County and University of Virginia economic development departments are partners in the effort.
The aim is to help businesses survive the economic devastation caused by customers’ need to shelter at home rather than shop, a result of the threat from the highly contagious coronavirus. Most especially, it is to help businesses recover after the stay-at-home order expires.
In an earlier editorial, we suggested that one of the programs recently launched by Charlottesville government might be able to serve as a clearinghouse of ideas for businesses trying to navigate the rough waters of the current economic storm.
It sounds as if Project Rebound might serve that purpose.
Many local efforts have evolved to support businesses (and residents) during the pandemic, including collaborations among businesses as they combine forces to maximize their individual strengths.
“We felt like we had an opportunity to bring all those ideas together, so that we’re not duplicating efforts, hopefully, and that we’re exploring ideas and best practices ...,” Chamber President and CEO Elizabeth Cromwell said in a video press conference last week.
“We want to document practical, on-the-ground insights as well as broader aspirational goals … for use by any organization,” she said.
Teams have been set up to explore the problems and solutions specific to several areas. They include small business; arts and the creative culture; tourism and hospitality; nonprofits and community organizations; biotechnology and manufacturing; information technology, defense and financial services; plus a team assigned to “Preparing Vital Infrastructure.”
Businesses don’t have to be Chamber members to join Project Rebound.
In fact, you don’t have to be a business owner to participate. Comments are welcome from employees, managers, civic leaders and specialists in economics, according to the program’s website. You can get more information and submit a comment at https://www.cvillechamber.com/rebound/. (The site also contains COVID-19 information and links to other business-related relief programs.)
Once ideas for economic recovery are gleaned and best practices identified, the project will share them with the community. The goal is to help businesses not only survive the current crisis but also to position themselves for rapid comeback once shelter-at-home orders are ended.
Depending on results, the Chamber might extend the project through 2020, even after those orders expire.
This strikes us as an excellent idea. The need for good ideas never expires. If the Chamber catalyzes a better way for businesses to share discoveries, expertise, inspiration and practical tips, we will have a stronger business environment and a stronger community overall.
Ms. Cromwell said Project Rebound was inspired by UVa basketball Coach Tony Bennett’s comment about the team’s comeback from a spectacular NCAA championship loss in 2018 to a spectacular championship triumph in 2019: “If you learn to use it right — the adversity — it will buy you a ticket to a place you could not have gone any other way.”
Could adversity make us stronger, better, more resilient? One thing’s for sure: We’ll have a better chance if we work together toward that aspiration. Programs such as Project Rebound are a valuable opportunity to do so.
