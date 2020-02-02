Among long-sought local improvements there is also this: transit services between Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley.

A Staunton-Charlottesville bus service is in the works. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors and Waynesboro City Council have approved funding for the project.

Proposed connections include the University of Virginia, UVa Medical Center and downtown Charlottesville as regular stops, and passengers also could request a drop-off at the Amtrak station on West Main.

The service could greatly aid commuters who live on the other side of Afton Mountain but work in Charlottesville. The two valley governments are generous to agree to funding for a program that economically serves Charlottesville. Charlottesville City Council has the opportunity to do the same at its meeting on Feb. 3

Tags

Load comments