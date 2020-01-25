Wow.
Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better … they do.
Generous donors pushed the Santa Fund to a new record this year.
Earlier in the month, we thanked you for sending the fund over its goal of $175,000.
But you weren’t finished — not by a long shot. Donations continued to pour in, sending the total to $189,667.93.
That’s nearly $190,000 that can be spent throughout the coming year to help schoolchildren with necessities.
As you know, the fund — founded by The Daily Progress in 1894, now co-sponsored with radio station WINA and administered by The United Way of Greater Charlottesville — collects money to be used for basic necessities for schoolchildren in the Central Virginia region.
Your donations pay for medicines and eyeglasses, warm coats and other clothing. Needs are uncovered quietly by teachers, pastors or school administrators; the word is passed up to fund administrators; and vouchers are issued for the required items that parents can redeem from participating merchants.
It’s an elegantly simple system that protects the anonymity of the needy families and prevents children from being ridiculed by school bullies for requiring a handout.
And of course, when children can see to read, when they have medicines to make them well and clothes to keep them warm, they can focus much more successfully on their schoolwork.
That’s a win-win for the families and for the community.
Again we thank you, our generous donors, for making all this possible.
You met the challenge — and then exceeded it.
Wow. Just, wow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.