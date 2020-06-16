Scarcely five years after they were planted with fanfare and a sense of accomplishment, a group of roadside trees is proposed to be sacrificed to development.
But it’s not the kind of development you might expect.
The trees are considered expendable not because they would be replaced by houses or office buildings. They are proposed for removal in order to make way for a bike and pedestrian path.
Are we now sacrificing one “green” goal for another? Can’t we have both?
The goal of serving pedestrians and bicyclists is a good one. The proposal would provide sidewalks, crosswalks and bike paths along Route 20 from Charlottesville to allow access to Piedmont Virginia Community College and Route 53, and from there to the nearby Saunders Monticello Trailhead.
Both destinations are heavily utilized; improving bike-pedestrian access would benefit many area residents who would like to rely on these alternative modes of transportation more often were it safer to do so. Separating walkers and bikers from vehicular traffic is a fundamental safety feature.
In a larger context, Albemarle and Charlottesville are working to create a series of bike and pedestrian projects that will link numerous destinations in the city and the county’s urban ring and provide seamless access.
For example, another project proposes a roundabout at Route 53 and Route 20. A shared bike-pedestrian path is also being considered along Route 29 on the Carrsbrook side of the highway, replacing the existing sidewalk with a wider pavement for dual use.
But the Route 20 project won’t go alongside the highway. It will run straight down the median where trees were planted just a few years ago. The trees would have to go.
Addition of the trees was a joint project of the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards, Monticello, the Journey Through Hallowed Ground and the Virginia Department of Transportation to create the Monticello Gateway.
It was considered an accomplishment of cooperation and a win for environmentalism when completed some five years ago.
“It’s a design — it’s not just a bunch of trees put out there; it’s a concept,” said Dorothy Smith, past president of the tree stewards and Monticello Gateway project manager.
She said she and her colleagues were shocked — and hurt — that they weren’t consulted before the proposal was drawn up.
There seems to be some discussion of relocating the trees. But arborists say that would be a difficult process and might not succeed.
The Route 20 and the other proposals — some dozen of them in Albemarle County alone — are part of the Smart Scale process by which local governments make their priorities known to VDOT. They are funneled through the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission has been holding virtual workshops on the proposals, and will host a public workshop on the Route 20 project on June 25.
The project also is on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for June 17.
Both the shared-use path and the tree plantings should be important to the community. Both fulfill environmental and other goals.
We’re not persuaded that the existing project has to be sacrificed for the new one.
Find a better way.
