As the Democrats prepare to lead the General Assembly for the first time since 1994, former House Speaker Bill Howell has some advice for incoming Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn: Play fair.
“When I first got elected [in 1987], Democrats controlled everything,” Howell told The Free Lance-Star. “There were 33 Republicans out of 100 Democrats, and they would not put Republicans on any important committees. I was put on the Finance Committee, but out of 20 members, 16 were Democrats and four were Republicans. Same for the Appropriations Committee, although we constituted a third of the House. They loaded less important committees up with Republicans, such as the Interstate Relations Committee, which never met.”
Howell said that he and his fellow Republicans complained about such treatment, and vowed that if they ever got control of the House, they would do things differently. And they did. When Howell became speaker in 2003, he continued the GOP policy of proportional representation on the important committees, and says that he doesn’t regret it: “Not a bit. It was the fair thing to do.”
Of course, Republicans maintained control of all the committees, but they also allowed Democrats to gain crucial experience on the important ones. “Many of the incoming chairmen of the committees were put there by Republicans,” Howell said.
Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, has been named as the first African American to chair the Appropriations Committee. His prior experience on this important committee will benefit all Virginians, not just Democrats. Other committee chairs picked by Filler-Corn include Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, the incoming chairwoman of the Finance Committee; Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, incoming chairwoman of the Commerce and Labor Committee; and Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, incoming chairwoman of the Education Committee.
The incoming speaker chose Democratic chairs with the most seniority on their respective committees. Had Republicans not used proportional representation in committee assignments when they were in the majority, many of these new committee heads might not be in such a good position to take on a leadership role.
Filler-Corn, with a 55-seat majority like Howell had, will no doubt be as pressured by her own caucus to freeze Republicans out of these same top committees as the former speaker was in his day. But doing so would be a mistake.
With their new majority, “whatever Democrats want to do will get done,” Howell pointed out. But there will be times Filler-Corn may need bipartisan support, including during budget negotiations, when the House and Senate try to reconcile their differences.
“That takes a lot of hard bargaining,” Howell said, and having veteran lawmakers with experience crafting such deals on the Budget Committee could be helpful to the new speaker.
Elections have consequences, and Filler-Corn would be well within her rights to ignore Howell’s advice and stack the committees with fellow Democrats eager to flex their partisan muscles.
But there are risks in abandoning proportional committee representation. It would come across as mean-spirited, unnecessarily alienating a lot of voters, and put a partisan stamp on major legislation that should have both parties’ input and buy-in. Keeping Republicans off major committees also would deprive those committees of veteran lawmakers’ institutional knowledge, which is not easily replaceable.
It would also breed resentment and perhaps a backlash down the road. After all, there’s always another election.
