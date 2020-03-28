Last week in this space, we praised all those who are dealing with the current crisis with grace, grit, kindness and creativity.
As the scale of the crisis has grown, so has the magnitude of this community’s response.
In addition to front-line care for the sick provided by its physicians, nurses, aides, technicians and other staff, the University of Virginia Health System unleashed a next-level response when it developed a faster test for COVID-19.
With delays across the country caused by both a shortage of tests and difficulties at overworked and undersupplied labs, it could take five to 10 days to determine if someone had the novel coronavirus.
UVa researchers, led by laboratory directors Mendy Poulter and Dr. Amy Mathers, worked to develop their own in-house testing.
The results were dramatic: a turnaround of a mere 24 hours in obtaining results.
Now, the Charlottesville-based Quantitative Foundation has donated $1 million to expand the hospital’s testing ability even further.
The foundation is a philanthropic vehicle for UVa McIntire School of Business graduate Jaffray Woodriff, co-founder and CEO of Quantitative Investment Management, based in Charlottesville.
The donation will allow UVa to add both equipment and personnel to expand capability from 200 tests daily to a possible 500. Tests could be shared with other hospitals and personnel such as first responders.
The more quickly health care workers can process tests, the sooner patients can be treated — and, ultimately, the safer we all will be.
Thanks to UVa Health Systems and its personnel and to Mr. Woodriff for these needed advancements.
Also of note is the work of area nonprofits whose goal is to provide aid directly to people hit by the economic impacts of the health crisis.
This past week, three of those organizations combined their efforts for greater effectiveness.
Cville Community Cares is a newcomer to the local scene, founded swiftly in response to the global pandemic. The group collects requests from individuals for emergency mini-grants to, such as money for groceries. Congregate Charlottesville, an already established 501(c)3 organization, agreed to distribute the grants.
The group raised $57,000, but requests were exceeding available funding. The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation stepped in to meet the additional need.
The CACF also had set up its own COVID-related fundraising effort due. So had the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. Both have long been active in the local community and have earned reputations for efficiency and integrity.
The three groups — one new, two well-established — combined their efforts this week as the Community Emergency Response Fund.
The fund has raised more than $2 million in small donations from individuals alongside large donations from sources such as the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band, the Batten Family Fund, Adiuvans Relief Fund, the Quantitative Foundation, the United Way, Wells Fargo and the Tremaine Family Foundation.
Large or small, the gifts add up. And they’re necessary to support the needs, which are also piling up among families deprived of regular income or facing unexpected expenses.
Donations can be made at cacfonline.org. Requests for aid can be made by calling (434) 234-4490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; there, a staff member will help determine if the CERF can supply the need or if another program is a better source of help.
Our thanks as well to the CERF and its member organizations, and to the generous donors who are funding its relief efforts.
This is an amazing community. The times are hard, but we are hanging together to help each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.