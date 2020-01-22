It might be technically correct to cite “Passive Resistance” on signs honoring Albemarle students who integrated county schools in 1963.
But the difference between that and “Massive Resistance” is lost on many people. And even the technical distinction between the two is under question.
County officials should consider rewording the signs. Their purpose was to acknowledge a wrong, not create further wounds.
Last spring, officials erected markers in three locations — Albemarle High School, Stone-Robinson Elementary School, Greenwood Community Center — to acknowledge the opposition students faced when integrating county schools and to honor the students’ courage.
The signs acknowledge that students faced resistance, a form of opposition labeled “Passive Resistance.”
In the broadest sense, “passive resistance” carries a different meaning to most moderns. It’s defined as “opposition to a government or to specific governmental laws by the use of noncooperation and other nonviolent methods, as economic boycotts and protest marches.”
That is, “passive resistance” refers to citizens’ actions in opposition to government.
“Passive Resistance” as used on the signs instead refers essentially to government’s opposition to citizens.
Meanwhile, critics of the signs’ wording argue that the better term is “Massive Resistance.” That more accurately describes the intensity of Virginia’s opposition to integration, they say. Referring to “Passive Resistance” diminishes the impact of whites’ opposition and therefore devalues the students’ accomplishment.
After the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954 ruled that segregation was unconstitutional, “Massive Resistance” was the policy launched in Virginia in 1956 to circumvent desegregation.
It included a law that closed and cut funding from any school attempting to integrate. Schools in Charlottesville, Norfolk and Warren County fell victim to that law.
Then in 1959, the Virginia Supreme Court overturned the law, and a federal court also ruled it in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Virginia abandoned draconian “Massive Resistance” and entered into a period of “Passive Resistance” — doing the bare minimum necessary to comply with court rulings and undercutting the general intent of the rulings however possible.
At this point, however, resistance shifted to local governments and was not a state policy, says county Supervisor Ann Mallek, one of the critics of the current markers. The term cannot refer to follow-up state action and therefore is not accurate, she says.
Regardless of which governments were enforcing resistance, such was the situation in 1963, county officials say, when 26 African American students finally were allowed to integrate Albemarle schools.
They have cited Encyclopedia Virginia and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture as sources for their decision on phrasing. Ironically, after The Daily Progress contacted it in researching a story about the signs, the museum revised the wording on its website.
Other historians say that “Passive Resistance” is not a widely used term, and therefore is not properly understood by many people.
Critics contend that “passive” gives the wrong impression in any case.
Many school officials of the day still actively tried to forestall full integration; they just became more surreptitious in their methods.
In yet another irony, the county’s effort to accept responsibility for an old wrong and to highlight the accomplishments of the first students to integrate has instead caused additional controversy.
School officials deserve credit for the intent behind their efforts to honor students and address old wrongs. And their choice of “passive” might have been a good-faith attempt to reflect the state of affairs in 1963 down to the smallest technical detail.
But most people don’t recognize the technical difference between “Passive” and “Massive Resistance.” And in any case, “Passive Resistance” still involved strong and deliberate maneuverings aimed at avoiding desegregation; the word “passive,” as commonly understood, doesn’t adequately describe that effort.
Now that it’s clear that “Passive Resistance” is a problematic term, officials should find a way to reword their signs and achieve the positive effect they originally intended.
