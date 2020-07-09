The Albemarle County Planning Commission was wise to recommend denial of a rezoning for the Breezy Hill subdivision due to overdensity.
The proposed 160 units on 84 acres was a big jump from the 24 units now permitted by right — meaning that no rezoning would be needed.
But behind the numbers is an intriguing history of plans, guidelines and directives — some of them seemingly contradictory.
The county’s Comprehensive Plan establishes guidelines for development, preservation and other land uses. Master plans go into greater detail about land-use expectations for designated growth areas.
In the Village of Rivanna Master Plan, which includes Breezy Hill, one section shows the area as Neighborhood Density Residential Low, which recommends fewer than two dwelling units per acre.
But another section of the document says the Breezy Hill tract “will have the lowest density of this Development Area,” and shows one dwelling per acre.
So the numbers stack up like this:
Under current zoning, the tract can support 24 housing units.
» Under the low-density description in one part of the Master Plan, the tract can support about 65 units. (Not every acre could, or would, be used as a home site; otherwise, the number would be 84 units, literally one per acre.)
» Under the higher-density description, the tract could support 131 units.
(Again, some acreage would go unused or be reserved for such uses as parks or green areas; otherwise, the allowable number would be 168.)
» The developer wanted the property rezoned to support 160 units, higher than the practically achievable number in either the high- or low-density model, and much higher than the by-right number.
“I just want to be clear here — we’re not saying no. What we’re saying is: not this density,” commission Chairman Julian Bivins said.
But before the developer can determine what density might be acceptable, we think the county needs to reconcile the apparent discrepancies between the two designations. Does the Master Plan ultimately envision 131 units or 65 units on the tract? There’s a big difference.
What’s more, that’s not the only potentially misleading language in the Rivanna Village Master Plan — although the second example is dissimilar in nature.
In objecting to the Breezy Hill density proposal, many area residents cited a portion of the plan saying that “future residential development should only be approved if and when transportation improvements to U.S. 250 have been made and sufficient sewer capacity is in place to support that development.”
The plan also says that “it is essential that all of the U.S. 250 improvements be constructed before new development occurs in the Village.”
The wording here — in keeping with the guideline status of the Comprehensive Plan and master plans — merely says at one point “should be approved,” but then uses stronger language in saying “it is essential” that traffic and other infrastructure be in place before new development is allowed (emphasis added).
However, highway infrastructure is largely beyond the county’s control.
Although Albemarle, like other counties, takes part in an approval process by which it can seek and recommend road improvements, such improvements are almost entirely up to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Although it is of course an excellent idea for highways and other infrastructure to be ready in advance of coming development, as a practical matter that is difficult to achieve — especially when project selection and funding lie chiefly in the hands of state, not local, agencies.
The existing language might lead some people to believe that the county not only can, but will, ensure such major projects as, say, the widening of U.S. 250 west.
The Rivanna Master Plan is the only one to contain such language. Leaving it out of other such plans is another wise decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.