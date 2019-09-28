We’re back to Massachusetts for this story.
Here’s a tale of a woman who ran not with quarters, but halves.
A half-marathon, that is.
Sheila Pereira signed up for the Worcester City Half Marathon. Belatedly, she discovered that the race was not in Worcester, Massachusetts, but rather Worcester, England.
Not to be deterred, she ran her own half-marathon on race day. She sent officials in England a map of her route, and her fitness app showed she completed the course in 2 hours, 5 minutes.
Good sports that they are, marathon officials sent her a medal — and an invitation to make the 3,000-mile trip for next year’s race.
That’s the equivalent distance of roughly 231 half-marathons.
