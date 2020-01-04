You are magnificent.
You who support the Santa Fund with donations have outdone yourselves once again. You have pushed the fund over its $175,000 goal for the second year in a row.
Those dollars will go a long way toward meeting the basic needs of children throughout the region — the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Other worthwhile charities provide Christmas toys for children whose parents can’t afford them.
The Santa Fund takes another approach, supplying money for fundamentals such as eyeglasses, medicines, winter coats and other needed clothing. And it does so all year long; donations are collected during the Christmas holiday season, but children’s needs are identified and supplied throughout the year. The items are purchased through a network of generous businesses, which agree to accept vouchers that can be exchanged for these necessities.
Several high-octane gifts this past week helped push collections over the goal, including $50,000 from one anonymous donor, $1,025.64 from another unnamed contributor, and $2,430 from the employees of Hantzmon Wiebel. The total now stands at $178,904.51.
But all gifts are equally appreciated. The Santa Fund thrives on donations both large and small — although “small” is a limited term. Gifts of $5, $10, $25 are accompanied by huge helpings of love; generosity is measured not just in the amount given, but in the joy of the giving.
To all you magnificent donors: Please know that although you are giving your financial resources to the region’s needy children, you are giving to the entire community as well. All of us are uplifted by the spirit of love, compassion, generosity and hope for a better future that you are demonstrating. That goes especially for those of us who are involved in sponsoring or managing the Santa Fund — The Daily Progress, whose first publisher founded the charity; radio station WINA-AM, our modern partner in the effort; and The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, which administers the fund.
It’s not too late to donate, by the way. You can mail contributions to The Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902, or contribute online at thesantafund.org.
From us to you — a heartfelt “thank you.”
