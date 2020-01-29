he Virginia Cavaliers thrilled fans again this week.
In fighting to a 61-56 win over Florida State at the John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 28, the Hoos showed the kind of grit and brilliance that powered them through last year’s NCAA Tournament to the national championship.
They deserve every accolade given them so far for the hard-fought win.
Now, it might be tempting to speculate that this is the start of another run toward ACC or NCAA titles.
But don’t let such speculation distract from the here and now … from the sweetness of this week’s win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.