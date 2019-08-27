Kudos to Albemarle County School Board members for flagging problems in a proposed new policy affecting how residents may speak to the board. The proposal was presented by school system staff.
To begin with, the new policy would have allowed people to speak only if they had previously signed up online.
That’s a very bad idea.
Sure, speakers must sign up now in order to get a slot on the agenda. But that can be done just prior to the meeting, at the meeting.
Eliminating that opportunity and moving solely to online sign-ups strikes us as elitist.
Hasn’t the county been struggling with the fact that not every location has good internet coverage? Don’t school system officials recognize that not every home has access to an online computer?
Although these conditions are improving, they still pose a problem for some residents.
Katrina Callsen recognized that, saying at last week’s board meeting that the proposed changes would erect a barrier to public comment and would create the damaging impression that the School Board doesn’t want public comment.
The board’s clerk said the changes were proposed to help make meetings more efficient. We understand that meetings would be more efficient if staff knew ahead of time exactly how many speakers wished for time; then the length of the public comment period could be planned for.
But the proposed solution comes at the too-high price of citizen engagement. For the public comment period to work as it should, people should be encouraged to bring their thoughts and ideas to the board. The online-only sign-up proposal would be a discouragement instead.
Adding an option of online sign-up would be fine, as board member Kate Acuff pointed out. Making that the only way to register to speak to the board — no.
Board member David Oberg also cited a downside to the very idea of pre-meeting sign-ups: If an audience member has a good thought in the middle of a meeting, it would be too late to share that with the board and other citizens.
It’s unclear whether the flexibility to allow further comment in this manner can be, or should be, added to the policy, since it could result in opening issues up to endless discussion. At some point, there must be closure. But the sentiment behind the question is admirable: How can the board get more input from the public, not less?
Another proposed change was flagged by member Jason Buyaki. That proposal would give the board chairman unilateral authority to cut speakers’ allowed time.
Again — no.
There are two problems here. One is whether speakers’ time limit should be under the sole authority of the chairman. At present, as Mr. Buyaki noted, the time limit is decided by the board as a group.
The second is deciding a fair length of time to grant to a speaker.
“It is our obligation, our duty as board members, to listen to the public,” he said. “They [currently] have three minutes, and I’ve advocated to ensure that they have three minutes.”
Three minutes is a fairly short amount of time to address a complex issue, but it is reasonable to have some kind of time limit — otherwise, meetings could not be managed and the work of the board could not get done. Three minutes is a common standard.
The authority to change that standard wisely should rest in the hands of the board as a whole.
Mr. Buyaki succinctly summarized the philosophy that should guide the board — and the staff. It’s the obligation of public servants to listen to the public.
Governments should be finding ways to expand those listening opportunities — not curtail them.