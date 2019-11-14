We couldn’t help but notice the irony of two stories coming out of Charlottesville.
The new director of Charlottesville Area Transit said he is trying to keep the bus system out of a “death spiral.”
Scarcely a week later, Charlottesville announced that it was accepting a new e-scooter/e-bike business into the city, VeoRide.
Did anyone else catch that irony?
Now, we’re not naïve enough to believe that CAT’s ridership decline is solely due to the appearance of e-scooters. Bus ridership has been declining for longer than scooters have been on the scene. The reasons for that decline are varied, complex and interrelated.
But the arrival of a competitor in the transit arena surely has at least some effect.
Make that another competitor.
VeoRide will be the second active — and third overall — e-scooter company in the city. Previously, Lime and Bird scooters were deployed here, but Bird suspended service in June.
In November 2018, Charlottesville adopted a regulatory pilot program for dockless scooters and electric bicycles. That program was extended through this year.
It allows Charlottesville to set standards for how and where scooters and bikes can be used. Many of the regulations are based on safety concerns — for instance: Bikes and scooters can’t be ridden on sidewalks; parking them so that they block pedestrian or handicapped access can trigger a $50 fine.
The scooters and bikes apparently are popular. From December 2018 through October, more than 200,000 trips were counted, according to a city news release.
How many of those trips might have been made on buses if scooters hadn’t been available?
There’s no way to tell. But scooters have the advantage of providing what is essentially on-call transportation; if you can find one nearby (and have the proper app for making payment), you can hop on and go where you please, on your own schedule.
Meanwhile, inconvenient schedules are said to be one of the problems contributing to the loss of CAT passengers.
We’ve even seen scooters outside the city limits in Albemarle County’s urban ring — blocking sidewalks in at least a few cases. Albemarle does not have an e-scooter policy — but maybe it should.
Charlottesville, however, is reaching the end of its pilot program. The city will hold a public hearing on the issue on Nov. 18. Staff will provide an update on how well the rules are working, and proposed changes will be discussed.
If no action is taken before year’s end, the regulations will lapse.
That would be a shame. For safety reasons, some regulations need to be in place — to protect both riders and pedestrians.
At the same time, Charlottesville shouldn’t overregulate. Next week’s public hearing should help define what city leaders and residents consider to be acceptable regulation.
Even if scooters are proved to be a competitor with buses, that has no real bearing on the setting of rules. By pointing out that scooters might be drawing away some ridership, we are not suggesting that Charlottesville defend CAT by overregulating scooters — nor do we have any indication that it intends to do so.
The emerging industry of e-scooters should be allowed to find its own feet — so to speak — in the free market. Scooter usage might turn out to be the kind of innovation that reduces reliance on cars and contributes to a healthier environment.
CAT’s challenge, meanwhile, is to provide better — and, yes, more competitive — service for those who’d simply rather take the bus.
