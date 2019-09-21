The University of Virginia women’s soccer team and staff set another great example of compassion and leadership in their latest act to support 8-year-old Krislynn Eccles, a Waynesboro student who has battled cancer and related health problems.
Recently, they “signed” Krislynn to the team.
“We’re excited to make it official and she’s part of our team,” said coach Steve Swanson.
Well, maybe more than part of a team.
“In her mind, they are her sisters,” mom Jennifer Eccles said of the players. “You can’t tell her any different.”
Krislynn benefits from her friendship with the soccer players, but they benefit as well. Krislynn’s good spirits and ability to deal with her health problems are inspirational, Mr. Swanson said.
Congratulations to Krislynn Eccles on being made a member of the UVa women’s soccer team — and thanks to the team members and their coaches for making it happen.
