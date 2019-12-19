How do you address omissions or misrepresentations about the past without erasing your own history?
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond and Kehinde Wiley have come up with a brilliant solution.
The VMFA, a few blocks down recently-renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Monument Avenue and its memorials to Confederate luminaries, now has a statue of its own.
Almost a century after the last Confederate monolith was erected along Monument, Wiley’s “Rumors of War” — featuring a proud African American man astride a horse in the fashion of Stonewall Jackson — now stands in front of the museum as a counterpoint.
The statue is 27 feet tall, 25 feet long and 15 feet wide, and sits atop a large limestone pedestal. In size and grandeur, it is the equal of those honoring the Civil War generals.
It is also an answer to monuments erected at a time when Jim Crow racism was obliterating the gains that African Americans made during Reconstruction. It is also a serious work of art from the man chosen to do the official presidential portrait of Barack Obama.
“I want this … to be about black men and their place in society,” Wiley said when he addressed the crowd at his work’s unveiling on Dec. 10. “A society that can say yes to black men.”
It is noteworthy that more than a thousand people showed up to celebrate this addition to Richmond’s wealth of statuary, and that not one discouraging word or Confederate flag was in view. As with the ceremony recently renaming the boulevard to honor tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, those opposed to giving the city’s image a more nuanced complexion were absent.
Virginia is now in the hands of the Democrats, who have locked up the governor’s mansion and both houses of the legislature for the first time in 26 years. They have it in their power, should they choose to use it, to give localities the right to do as they will with historical monuments. What this bodes for Richmond’s pantheon remains to be seen.
But we hope that common sense will prevail and that there will be a way to preserve all that beautiful statuary on Monument Avenue, even if its centerpieces weren’t saints. A possible compromise: Get rid of the statue of Jefferson Davis, who was neither a military leader nor a Virginian, and put up wordage on all the other Confederate statues that gives a clearer picture of who and what they represented.
Other Southern cities have found a way to add context to their own monuments rather than hauling them away. There is a middle ground, if anyone in this fractious age chooses to take it.
In the meantime, kudos to the VMFA for taking matters into its own hands and finding a way to let the world know that Richmond stands for a lot more than Confederate hero-worship.
