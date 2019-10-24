Voters’ choices in the Nov. 5 election will have a significant impact on Charlottesville City Council’s direction over the next few years.
Charlottesville is fortunate to have a deep slate of candidates; many of them are highly qualified.
That’s important: Three veteran councilors are retiring from the five-person body, so replacing them with people who can step quickly into that leadership gap will mean the council can maintain momentum without losing much ground to rookie fumbles or miscommunications.
Because the impact of replacing three veterans with three newcomers could be profound, The Daily Progress recommends a judicious mix of experience and fresh ideas to see the city through its next phase of evolution.
Lloyd Snook certainly has the experience Charlottesville needs. He knows the city inside-out, from his days in elementary school here on to the present.
He knows how city government works, from having served on its planning commission, including a stint as chairman, and from involvement with a number of community organizations that interface with government — including the board of Directors of Children, Youth and Family Services, Inc. (now known as ReadyKids), the Piedmont Housing Alliance, Community Energy Conservation Program and Community Criminal Justice Board, to cite only a few.
This broad experience is more relevant than might be immediately obvious. Charlottesville’s past governmental problems include failures both at the staff and at the City Council level. But until these administrative and policy-making problems are fully resolved, city leadership will continue to leak energy and lose time dealing with internal matters.
Mr. Snook won’t waste time learning how city government works. His experience will be invaluable.
Bellamy Brown brings a different kind of city-based experience — right alongside a fresh perspective on local issues and an impressive personal history of service.
His family has had roots in Charlottesville for generations, and he himself is a product of city schools.
Mr. Brown attended James Madison University; went into the Marine Corps; worked in finance and investing, and with the non-profit sector; earned more degrees, including an MBA in finance, and is current working toward yet another degree: a masters in government from George Washington University.
He moved back to Charlottesville, he said, specifically to offer his time and energy in city government.
His studies in government and finance, and his experience in financial management, would make him an excellent addition to City Council.
He’s smart and he’s accomplished, but what we also like about him are his sincerity and humility. Not many candidates appear on the scene, in any race, with that particular combination of traits.
Mr. Brown advocates transparency in city government, along with a return to mutual respect among councilors, and between councilors and the public, so that all can work together on solving Charlottesville’s problems.
He did not enjoy economic advantages while growing up, and so he understands firsthand the needs of residents who still lack those advantages. Those needs include boosts to affordable housing, which, in addition to direct government aid, should include innovative partnerships with builders to accomplish housing goals. He also favors workforce development in order to provide more jobs for residents and to finance the city’s progress.
Three seats are opening up on City Council, and to fill that third slot we believe either Sena McGill or Michael Payne would do well. Both fit the “progressive” profile that many city voters prefer these days. Both have experience in government-related programs — Mr. Payne as a community organizer well-versed in issues of housing and equity; Ms. McGill as the former leader of a program addressing homelessness, as a former leader at Region Ten mental health services, and also as a business owner.
Their personalities and approaches would vary: Ms. McGill’s background in mental health would bring a unique perspective to City Council; Mr. Payne’s vigorous persona as an organizer would contribute a different sort of vibe. But either candidate would be a dedicated city councilor.
The Daily Progress recommends Lloyd Snook and Bellamy Brown as the top candidates for election, and recognizes Michael Payne and Sena McGill as well qualified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.