First, the good news: The number of people dying on America’s roads dropped by nearly 1,000 in 2018, according to a report released this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Now, the alarming news: The number of pedestrians and bicyclists killed last year nationally is the highest since 1990. And the question is why.
“Over the past 10 years, the number of traffic deaths in urban areas has increased — surpassing deaths in rural areas since 2016,” according to the report. “Among the fatal crash types that have risen since 2009 in urban areas, pedestrian deaths are up 69% [and] bicyclist fatalities increased 48%... .”
This bucks the overall trend of the past 40 years, which has seen a downward move in traffic fatalities. The report credits safety programs that promote seat belt use and fight drunken driving, as well as vehicle improvements such as air bags and electronic stability control.
But still, the number of deaths is chilling, despite the drop. In 2018, 36,560 people died in traffic crashes in the United States, a 2.4% decline from 2017. Virginia mirrors that trend, experiencing a 2.3% dip in traffic fatalities from 2017 (839) to 2018 (820), the report stated.
The number of pedestrians who died in 2018 rose to 6,283 — more than a 3% jump — while the total of bicycle deaths nationally saw a disturbing 6.3% increase, to 857.
Virginia reported 13 bicycle fatalities last year — the same as 2017 — and 123 pedestrian fatalities, a nearly 8% increase over 2017 and a 10-year high, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Pedestrian fatalities occurred overwhelmingly after dark (76%), when many pedestrians had some alcohol in their systems (38%) and were not at intersections (74%), i.e., crossing in the middle of a street or road,” the NHTSA said in a statement. “Pedalcyclist fatalities often occurred after dark (50% of the time), with some alcohol in their systems (26%), and outside of intersections (60%).”
More sidewalks, better street lighting and established bicycle lanes would help promote safer roads. But as Martha Mitchell Meade of AAA Mid-Atlantic told us, “The bottom line is that the responsibility for making our roads safer falls on every driver, pedestrian, cyclist and passenger. Traffic safety advocates’ work, public education, changing laws, the advent of ride sharing companies which provide easy options for alternate transportation and advanced technology can help, but none of those things can change the human factor.”
We agree. Share the road — and the responsibility for safety.
