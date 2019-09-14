Finally, to return to the University of Virginia for a moment:

How many people noticed the irony of two stories appearing in print on the same day in The Daily Progress earlier this week — “UVa cracks AP college football Top 25 poll” and “UVa falls out of top 25 in college rankings list”?

As the football program ascends, the rest of the university declines — relative to other programs, of course; not in absolute terms.

But in any case, we hope this is not the start of a trend.

