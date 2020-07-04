There will be fire on the mountain.
Fireworks, that is.
As of this writing on July 3, it looks as if the mission to rescue Charlottesville’s Fourth of July fireworks display will be successful.
Thanks go to a group of local movers and shakers, and also to the many people who donated through a GoFundMe campaign to finance the extravaganza.
This year, the fireworks display — which typically centers on Charlottesville’s McIntire Park — was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. It just wasn’t safe to field an event that would attract crowds to the park and potentially allow the virus to spread.
“We couldn’t just let it die,” local businessman Ray Caddell told The Daily Progress. “We had to give it a try. There is nothing political about this show; this is for us, for all of us, no matter who we are. It’s a celebration of us.”
Several local leaders came up with an alternative. Tom Powell, Bob Schotta, Kelly Crispens, Barbara Lundgren, Mr. Caddell and others decided to organize a campaign — call it a firestarter fund — for buying the fireworks. Wendell Wood donated use of some property on Carter’s Mountain. Donors helped support the effort on GoFundMe.
The plan is to fire off the fireworks from the top of the mountain so they will be visible for long distances.
“I think people will be able to see it from a long way away, if they don’t have too many trees in the backyard,” Mr. Powell said. “It would be a nice way to cap the family holiday,” by staying at home to watch the display.
The Carters Mountain site has an elevation of about 1,700 feet. The fireworks will be powerful enough to rise 300 to 500 feet into the air.
Organizers initially estimated the cost of the display at around $35,000. That figure has risen to $40,000, but as of this writing the organizers have more than met their original goal.
It’s still not too late to donate. Any amount left over will go to another good cause: the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-charlottesville 039s-fireworks.
Our thanks to the organizers and donors for this exceptional effort to save the fireworks.
And happy Fourth of July, America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.