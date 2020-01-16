When economists at Old Dominion University released their annual State of Commonwealth report last month, the picture the data painted of Virginia’s economy was one showing solid — but not spectacular — performance, with growth in some regions of the state, but signs of weakness in others.
Researchers at the Strome College of Business at ODU say Virginia is on the cusp of experiencing its fifth straight year of economic growth and its second straight year of growth greater than 2% — if the December numbers continue in the state’s favor. Projections are that Virginia will end 2019 with a 2.5% growth rate, which would exceed the projected 2.3% growth in the national economy. If that pans out, it would be the first time in nine years that Virginia’s economy outgrew the U.S. economy.
But if Virginia finishes 2019 with a 2.5% growth rate and if you were to calculate the average growth rate from 2015 through 2019, you would find the commonwealth’s economy grew at an average rate of 1.8% during those years.
Despite the efforts of the gubernatorial administrations of Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam to diversify the state’s economic base, the Virginia economy is still highly dependent on federal spending.
Amazon’s selection of Northern Virginia as the location of its HQ2 undoubtedly will have economic ramifications well beyond Arlington. Virginia Tech has announced a $1 billion Innovation Campus in Alexandria, catering to the needs of Amazon but also laying the foundation for attracting other high-tech companies to the state. A $120 million gift to the University of Virginia will pay for a new school of data science, also key to a high-tech economy.
But outside the so-called Golden Crescent running from Northern Virginia to Richmond and into Tidewater, is the economic picture as bright? On that point, the data is mixed.
There are bright economic spots in the college towns of Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Blacksburg and Harrisonburg; the manufacturing center of Roanoke; and the downtown revitalization and economic development in Danville. But the far-flung, rural counties remain challenged.
For example, the 5th and 6th congressional districts have seen agriculture take severe blows from the trade war with China. Agriculture is the foundation of the economies of both districts.
And across the state but especially in rural Virginia, employers’ biggest challenge is finding qualified workers either for available jobs or new jobs that could locate to the area. Think such jobs as skilled machinists, HVAC engineers and technicians, electricians, plumbers — they sound mundane, but highly paid jobs like these are essential to a healthy, growing economy. Creating successes across rural Virginia will require the state investing in workforce development and training in addition to instituting tax reforms such as repealing the outdated machinery and tools tax and developing incentives for new plants and new technology.
Only when rural Virginia is fully participating in and benefiting from the 21st-century economy will we be able to say the economy of the entire state is on a solid footing. We can’t make that assertion today.
