When is it safe to reopen Virginia? That’s the No. 1 question facing Gov. Ralph Northam and other governors who put their states in lockdown mode in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The answer depends on the COVID-19 death rate and how successful social distancing policies have been in slowing transmission of the virus. And to determine that, we need more testing.
The good news is that scientists have already learned a great deal about this unwelcome intruder from China since it landed on our shores just a few months ago. Random testing in California and New York has already confirmed that the incidence of COVID-19 in the population at large is much higher than initially estimated. That’s important, because the more people who contracted the disease but exhibited just mild or even no symptoms, the more the fatality rate decreases as a percentage of the population.
“This is a serious problem, but it is not apocalyptic,” said Dr. John Ioannidis, a world-renowned professor of medicine and epidemiology at Stanford University, adding that while Americans should continue to take the necessary precautions to isolate the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, “we should be able to regain most of our functional lives until a vaccine becomes available.”
He recommends revisiting each component of social distancing to determine “whether it worked or created harm.”
For people under 65 with no underlying medical conditions, the odds of dying from coronavirus are quite low. They need to be tested to see if they have an active COVID-19 case and are therefore contagious before returning to their daily activities. But that’s easier said than done.
According to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Research Center, as of April 29 Virginia had done 1,009 tests for COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents — putting it near the bottom of the list of states and territories, and ahead of only Arizona and Puerto Rico. In contrast, tiny Rhode Island conducted 5,690 tests per every 100,000 residents — a rate more than five times the testing rate in Virginia.
New CDC guidelines allow medical personnel to list “probable” or “presumed” COVID-19 on death certificates when a definite diagnosis from test results cannot be made. Since influenza is also a fatal respiratory disease, Virginia’s low rate of testing could also help explain why flu activity dropped precipitously from “widespread activity” to “no activity” in the week ending April 11, even though there were no such steep drops during the previous two years.
Random sampling of the population for antibodies is urgently needed to definitively determine the spread of coronavirus in Virginia. Every resident and staff member in a nursing home, assisted care facility, or correctional center needs to be tested, too. Then the most vulnerable residents can continue to be isolated while the rest of the population slowly and cautiously gets back to work.
