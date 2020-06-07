Virginia trails near the bottom of the pack in ensuring that nursing homes are conducting proper virus-control procedures.
That’s not just embarrassing. It’s dangerous.
Numerous nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country have been the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks. The virus — which is especially perilous to older people — can easily spread within the communal living situations common at such facilities.
Despite this known risk, Virginia has lagged behind other states in fulfilling a federal directive to survey skilled nursing homes to ensure they had proper infection-control mechanisms in place.
As reported early last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that Virginia had surveyed just 43 of 287 such homes.
That puts the commonwealth almost dead last among the states for meeting the health directive; only West Virginia and Idaho had worse records.
This is not what we would expect from a state whose governor is a physician. It is not what we would expect from a state that touts itself as a model of efficient government. It is not what we would expect from a state that touts its high-tech culture and intellectual capital in wooing businesses to relocate here.
Most of all, it is not what we expect — no, demand — from any government entrusted with the welfare of its people.
Granted, the hurdles faced by the public and private sector alike in dealing with the pandemic have been huge. We acknowledge that.
But, really… Virginia’s progress on nursing home surveys barely bests Idaho’s? West Virginia’s?
Assuming the other states are conducting effective surveys and submitting accurate information (and one must assume so), then Virginia’s record is wretched.
The CMS says it will reduce federal funds to states that don’t complete their surveys by July 31.
Some sort of consequences might seem reasonable, but reducing aid simply means that states might have even more difficulty combating the virus — and that puts more patients and staff at risk.
Additionally, the threat might incentivize some states to rush through their remaining surveys with more attention to speed than to precision — which undermines the goal of information-gathering. States need to know accurately where gaps in procedures exist so that those faults can be rectified.
As for what we know now about Virginia, based on information submitted to date (with only 15% of nursing homes surveyed): 847 residents and 419 caregivers were infected with the coronavirus, resulting in the deaths of 307 residents and nine staff members.
Those numbers are soberingly grim. And yet they represent only a fraction of the full picture.
Virginia must ramp up its survey effort — not just to meet a federal deadline, but to fulfill the original intention of the directive: uncovering weaknesses in nursing homes’ protection of staff and residents, so that those problems can be remedied.
Lives are at stake.
Information link: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/6120-nursing-home-covid-19-data.pdf
