Now, when businesses are just beginning to reopen, may not be the best time to close or partially close streets that can help give customers access to those businesses.
Some Charlottesville officials presented a street-modification plan more than a month ago. The aim was to respond to the decline of vehicular traffic resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying closure of businesses. Instead of primarily accommodating cars, streets would be repurposed for pedestrians and bikers, allowing more social distancing as they moved about the city. Other cities have implemented similar limited closures or partial closures.
Although businesses were forced to close in Phase I of the pandemic, cutting down on vehicular commutes, that didn’t mean that people have stayed completely shut in their houses — shelter-in-place recommendations notwithstanding.
In fact, in some ways the ability to get outside and move has become more important than ever. People who could no longer go to their jobs needed, for their own mental health, some kind of wholesome outlet. Walking, hiking and biking provided that outlet. Fewer cars, more walkers and bikers … it makes a certain kind of sense to repurpose some streets to respond to these changing conditions.
Two city transportation officials presented a plan on May 5 to close or partially close five streets to test how the concept would work for Charlottesville. (“Partially close” could mean such methods as suspending some on-street parking.) The roadways were: Belmont Bridge/Ninth Street Southeast; Shamrock Road/Trailridge Road; Westwood Road; Franklin Street; and the John W. Warner Parkway.
In the case of Belmont Bridge, for instance, pedestrians have to step into the street to avoid one another during social distancing — a manifestly unsafe situation.
The proposal would have been implemented for a limited test period of one week. Some cities close and reopen streets on a much more frequent basis, switching to pedestrian-cyclist access for several hours a day or several days a week — a changing schedule that might be difficult for residents to keep up with. Charlottesville officials instead proposed that the changes be implemented for a week, after which the idea would be re-evaluated.
Their proposal was submitted to City Manager Tarron Richardson on May 5. Mr. Richardson has been reviewing them ever since, a city spokesman said late last week.
The ideal time for trying the experiment has thus been lost.
Virginia now is in Phase II of the pandemic response, with businesses allowed to open on a restricted basis.
Not only are some people beginning to get back to their jobs, leaving less need or time for them to opt for outdoor activities, but the businesses that are reopening do need customers — many of whom expect to drive to their destinations. Making access more difficult for them is counterproductive.
At the same time, it’s too soon to tell whether the pandemic will have created a permanent shift in commuting habits. Will many employees continue to work at home, now that they and their bosses have discovered how to make telecommuting succeed?
Will the newly initiated cyclists and pedestrians continue to bike or walk as frequently as ever — and continue to need social distancing space? Can businesses be sustained by customers living within walking or biking range, and no longer will need to rely as heavily on customers from the car culture?
If proves to be so, then there may be reason to try the test program in the future. But for now, we believe, the best time for pursuing the street-modification plan has passed.
