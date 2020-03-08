Failures in Virginia’s foster care system have been exposed in recent months by a state watchdog study and by newspaper reporting.
And the litany of problems continues.
In late 2018, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission issued a report detailing missteps in the Virginia Department of Social Services’ handling of its foster care program.
Among other problems, overburdened social workers don’t visit children often enough to check on them; don’t make sure they get the health services they need, including mental health; don’t work to find them permanent homes or reunite them with their families, the report said.
And in a few cases, the report found, even when social workers do visit homes, they don’t respond as they should to remove children from unhealthy situations.
The report prompted the formation of the Foster Care Caucus in the General Assembly, which pledged to work to improve the system.
Much of the initial reporting on the issue came from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The Daily Progress has published several editorials urging reform to the system. Now The Roanoke Times has done further reporting, drilling down for a deeper look at one particular aspect of the problem:
The VDSS has relatively little authority over local social services decisions, and often fails to exercise the authority it does possess. The result is inconsistency among the state’s 120 local departments and, worse, laxity in identifying and correcting mistakes by those departments.
Children and their foster families are suffering as a consequence.
The VDSS is located in downtown Richmond and operates regional offices in Henrico County, Roanoke, Abingdon, Warrenton and Norfolk. Those offices advise and assist the local departments, but the power is concentrated locally: City councils or county supervisors appoint social services boards, which then oversee professional social services directors.
Now, local control can often be positive. It allows decisions to be made that best reflect the interests of communities.
But child welfare shouldn’t be subject to local interpretations, but rather to clearly articulated and consistently enforced state standards.
That’s particularly important because children are often moved from one jurisdiction to another when they enter or leave foster care; consistent application of standards and policies helps foster parents better negotiate the system and helps children better adapt to new situations.
And we’re not just talking about bureaucratic differences in interpreting policies. There is also the risk of outright incompetence, or even maliciousness. The Roanoke Times followed a case in which a foster mother alleges that her local social services department removed her foster child, who had been thriving, in retaliation for the mother’s questioning of the department’s decision not to allow the child to see her siblings.
Whether those particular allegations are founded or not, the investigation shows that such mismanagement easily could occur under the current system.
In fact, the state review commission has been warning about the inherent dangers of the decentralized system for nearly 40 years.
Because of this decentralization, parents have nowhere to turn if they believe their local department is mishandling a case. Even at best, the mix of state, regional and local authority is confusing, a flaw that JLARC cited way back in 1981. In 2005, it said the same thing. It highlighted the problem again in 2018.
And there’s more.
Local directors and other employees interviewed by the newspaper said that the regional offices have the power to advise local departments — but not the power to enforce state policies.
That caused the aggrieved foster mother to wonder: “Then why do we even have state policies? If the local agencies don’t have to comply, then the policies are just meaningless.”
Excellent point.
The state Department of Social Services does have some power — but it never uses that power.
According to law, the state director can fire local employees and intervene to ensure children’s safety. But it has not exercised that authority. Not one single time.
The more we learn about problems with Virginia’s foster care system, the worse the picture appears. JLARC has compiled a 39-year record of deficiencies, and recent newspaper reporting has fleshed out that picture.
It is past time for the General Assembly to reform the system. The safety and well-being of some of Virginia’s most vulnerable children are at stake.
