The day after a sizeable protest in downtown Charlottesville reacting to the death of George Floyd and the prevalence of racism in the U.S., a group of students decided to hold their own rally.
Like its larger predecessor, the May 31 event, organized by Albemarle High School’s Black Student Union, was powerful, and peaceful. The students and supporters — about 100 of them — gathered on the sidewalk in front of the County Office Building in Charlottesville.
Recent graduate Faith Holmes led the rally. She said she wanted to continue the momentum established by the earlier “No Justice, No Peace” march by keeping the spotlight on inequities that should be remedied.
“It could’ve been me, and it could’ve been us,” she said, referring to the death of Mr. Floyd as he was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. “It could still be me, and it could still be us.”
Powerful, peaceful protests are important in calling attention to such risks, inspiring reform and preventing “could have been” tragedies.
The students are to be commended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.