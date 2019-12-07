Talk about a real education.
Louisa County High School students in trades classes are getting the real deal. They’re helping to build a house. Yep, a whole, entire house.
What’s more, the completed home will provide affordable housing for some deserving local resident. The project is being coordinated with the Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation.
Students in upper-level carpentry classes have framed the house and last we heard they were installing siding. Before the project ends, they’ll have gotten some experience in plumbing, masonry and electrical work, too.
The benefits of this approach are many.
Obviously, students are learning practical skills that are needed in the workforce. “We’re building a pipeline of trades and industry talent,” said Bo Bundrick, director of workforce development for career and technical education in Louisa County.
That helps students find jobs, and it helps the local economy by graduating workers who can fill local needs.
Because students are working on site alongside professionals in the building trades, it also allows them to start networking now with companies that might hire them in the future.
The program also teaches good work habits, such as showing up rain or shine.
It also teaches basic life skills. “It’s a great team-building experience,” said student Lane Filer, adding that he’d learned communications skills and how to work with others.
And even if students don’t go on to employment in the building trades, they will have learned how to do many of their own home repairs as well as how to evaluate the quality of work of those they might hire for home projects.
Finally, of course, there’s the obvious value of the house itself and the students’ role in its creation. The F-LHF provides affordable housing for residents and helps with other housing needs. Officials hope the finished home will go to a teacher or other county employee.
And that’s not the end of it. School and foundation officials plan to continue the collaboration next year with another house.
Congratulations to Louisa County’s technical education program, to its students and to the housing foundation for this worthwhile project.
