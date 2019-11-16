Ah, just imagine …

Beautiful Waikiki. The beach, the waves, the love of your life …

And a very public proposal of marriage, captured by multiple photographers.

There, from the back of a board, surfer Chris Garth proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Oiye — who was surfing right beside him.  

The pair met at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki two years ago, so Chris knew it was the perfect place to ask for her hand. But he took it just one step further — if “step” is the right word — by proposing while catching a wave.

He knelt on his board, opened the ring box and made his offer.

Then as soon as Lauren said “yes” … he dropped the box.

No problem. Chris was a smart guy. He had the real ring safe on shore and was carrying a substitute, just in case of mishaps.

