Charlottesville is wise to move ahead with a historical survey of the 10th and Page neighborhood.
But to get to that point, officials had to soothe residents’ fears that the survey would work against them, rather than for them.
City planners were smart to take those fears seriously and then conscientiously try to alleviate them. Their efforts succeeded.
There’s a deeper lesson here as well for city staff and elected leaders.
Officials last fall announced plans to survey the neighborhood to determine if it might be designated as a protected historic district.
Such designations are important to any city that wants to preserve its past — but especially to a city that already is deeply grounded in history; and, even more especially, at this time in Charlottesville’s social development, when African American history is being given its due.
Charlottesville already has been criticized for razing much of Vinegar Hill, a thriving African American business and residential area, in the throes of “urban renewal” during the mid-1960s.
Now the city has an opportunity to protect a similar district, a move that could stave off any misguided redevelopment programs in the future.
The 10th and Page neighborhood has a remarkable history. An emancipated slave named John West began acquiring real estate there after the Civil War. Later, he would sell land to other African American families. That history personifies the resilience of African Americans and their rise after enslavement.
But although the neighborhood has not been subjected to mass redevelopment, it is vulnerable to piecemeal losses.
Charlottesville reports that at least 36 homes built before 1960 have been razed, including 24 that were built before the 1920s.
An estimated 344 of the neighborhood’s 435 structures were built before 1960. The 10th and Page area totals about 480 parcels on roughly 100 acres.
If the neighborhood is designated as historic, buildings could be eligible for tax credits for rehabilitation. Instead of being torn down, buildings could be saved and revived.
But when the city survey of the neighborhood first was announced, residents at an initial meeting with city officials were skeptical — even fearful. They saw it as a likely precursor to tax increases.
In other places and times, historic designation also has been criticized because the very act of preservation places limits on what can be changed or removed from properties, although this particular concern did not seem to perturb 10th and Page residents.
In any case, conducting the survey does not mean that historic designation ultimately will be applied.
Officials recently held a second meeting to better answer residents’ questions about taxation.
“There was a palpable shift in opinion over the course of the night,” Robert Watkins, an assistant preservation planner and design planner, told the city’s Board of Architectural Review. “It was almost entirely positive by the end.”
Surveys will begin later this month, but will consist only of photographs and written observations taken from street level. Surveyors will not knock on doors or go onto private property.
The results would help define the boundaries of the historic district, should one be created.
That choice would lie with residents. City officials said they would not impose a decision and instead would wait for residents to lead any effort to establish a historic district.
We hope residents take that step. Giving their neighborhood historic protection is one way to help prevent a recurrence of the destruction that occurred on Vinegar Hill, the bitter aftermath of which still lingers today.
We also hope city officials, both elected and appointed, will take note of how quickly residents assumed that historic designation would result in tax increases. Officials should ask themselves why. What in the city’s history has conditioned residents to expect the worst in this regard?
Answering that question specifically, or even sharpening their sensitivity to tax burdens in general, could help city leaders better understand residents’ deepest concerns.
