arlier this month, Charlottesville City Council allocated almost all of a $5.8 million budget surplus. And even $5.8 million might not fund all the new initiatives the councilors want to undertake.
Meanwhile, city staff reported that they have slashed proposed departmental budgets to eliminate a $7.5 million gap between revenue and spending requests.
But the school division is requesting $4.95 million in new spending — almost all of which would have to come from the city.
With the surplus gone and other budgets already cut to the bone, the most likely option for funding the request is to raise the real estate tax rate — even though higher assessments already will raise taxes even without raising the rate.
City Council authorized that a proposed rate hike of 2 cents at least be advertised to the public — even if councilors ultimately decide they don’t need it.
Here’s hoping that’s exactly what they decide. Increasing the tax burden on residents is not the way to keep Charlottesville affordable for all.
