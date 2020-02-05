Should the minimum age to be tried as an adult for juveniles accused of committing violent felonies be raised from 14 to 16? Bills patroned by Del. Josh Cole, D-Fredericksburg, (HB 274) and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, (HB 477) propose eliminating the automatic transfer to circuit court for juvenile offenders aged 14 and over who are accused of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.
But there are several good reasons why the current law should not be changed.
Under current Virginia law, a juvenile aged 14 and over can be tried as an adults if he or she meets the statutory criteria, including whether the offense with which they are charged — including murder, rape, robbery, malicious wounding, and carjacking — would be a felony if committed by an adult; whether the juvenile offender is competent to stand trial; whether the alleged offense involved the use of a firearm; whether the juvenile can legally be held in the system long enough for effective treatment; and whether the teenager has a prior criminal record.
Convicted juvenile delinquents can be sentenced to a juvenile detention facility until they reach the age of 21, when the juvenile justice system no longer retains jurisdiction.
But one of the arguments that 14- and 15-year-olds should not be tried as adults — because they potentially could be sent to adult prison if convicted, where they would be exposed to the worst hardened criminals — applies in reverse to the juvenile justice system as well.
For most youthful offenders who have gotten themselves into trouble with the law, the juvenile justice system provides a therapeutic and rehabilitative approach, which is the best way to get them back on track. The system’s main goal is to give juvenile delinquents every chance to change their behavior and become law-abiding adults. Indeed, Valerie Boykin, director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, credits the department’s 3-year-old Transformation Plan for dramatically reducing the number of juvenile intakes and detentions in Virginia, which were at historic lows last year.
But there are certain crimes that are so heinous that the main goal should be protecting the public. And the unfortunate fact is that a deviant 14- or 15-year-old who commits a premeditated violent felony, such as first-degree murder, poses as much danger to the community as any adult criminal.
Trying such juveniles as adults and sending them to adult prison if convicted not only protects the public, it also separates them from other youthful offenders who are guilty of lesser transgressions, and who therefore have a much higher chance of being rehabilitated. Exposing them to extremely violent offenders, no matter what their age, is not in their — or society’s — best interests.
Since the current law isn’t broken, the General Assembly should not try to “fix” it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.