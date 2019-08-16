he Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority just completed a record-breaking year, reports The Associated Press.
That means people spent more money than ever at state ABC stores — $72 million more than in 2018, to be precise.
The ABC’s success appears to result from a combination of factors.
Revenue rose not just because customers were buying more alcohol, but because they were buying more expensive alcohol — products that are higher in both quality and price.
Additionally, ABC overhauled its operations recently to implement a more modern and business-like approach.
A successful year by a state agency is something to celebrate.
At the same time, no one — including the ABC — wants to seem to be encouraging irresponsible use of alcohol.
Let Virginians enjoy their tippling responsibly — but let them also appreciate the fact, important to all taxpayers, that a state authority is thriving.