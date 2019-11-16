Germany Christmas Mail

A man dressed as Santa Claus is welcomed by children during the opening of the most famous German Christmas mail office in the small village of Himmelpfort north of Berlin. Santa Claus is at it again, answering thousands of Christmas letters from children around the world at the post office.

Already Santa Claus is hard at work.

In Germany, Santa and his secretaries are answering mail from all over the world. Interpreters respond in numerous languages, including Braille.

The project is staged by Germany’s Deutsche Post in the town of Himmelpfort, which translates to “heaven’s gate.”

It began in 1984, when two letters to Santa arrived addressed to Himmelpfort. Post office employees kindly answered on behalf of the jolly old elf.

Look what they started. The flood of letters has only grown. Last year, workers answered 277,200 letters from 64 countries. No wonder the postal service employed 20 people for the task.

Oh, wait, sorry. That’s not the postal service employing secretaries to answer Santa letters. Don’t worry, kids — Santa himself is running the operation.

Santa only employs the postal service to deliver the letters. Rudolph and crew can’t do everything, and need their rest until Christmas Eve.

