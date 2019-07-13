If you’re looking for a respite from spiteful politics, if you yearn for a return to civility, you might find sanctuary in a New Mexico saloon.
And, no, the idea is not simply to drink away your political troubles.
It’s to have a civil dialogue with people from different walks of life.
The site of the No Scum Allowed Saloon — yes, that’s its name — is White Oaks, a village in Lincoln County.
Though now virtually a ghost town, with only nine residents, it once was the location of a gold mine. Outlaw Billy the Kid is believed to have visited, and the county was the site of a famous conflict between two factions competing to control business interests back in the late 1870s.
So in a town of only nine residents, how “different” can patrons be?
Well, the patrons don’t come solely from White Oaks. Many travel long distances in order to support the saloon and take advantage of its intentional space for civil discussion, according to the Albuquerque Journal
Saloon owner Karen Haughness put it this way: “We are different. We come from different places. We are different politically. We have extreme liberals and extreme conservatives. But we can state opinions without getting into arguments. We have dialogue.”
Here’s hoping that sentiment spreads and more Americans can agree to debate their differences civilly — with or without the lubrication of alcohol.