Here’s a charming storyline: Amid the uncertainty and disruption of COVID, teachers connect with their tiny students online, reading to them just before the youngsters drop off to sleep.

In fact, that’s no “line.” It’s a true story.

Cale Elementary School teachers Mary Batres and Karen Garland took the usual steps after Albemarle County cancelled in-person classes in response to the pandemic: They moved their classes to Zoom and posted instructional videos. But they did some extra, as well.

Once a week, they read a bedtime story to their students via a conference call.

“We told them to put on their pajamas, get in bed and get their stuffed animal,” Ms. Garland said. “They responded and it was just the cutest thing. It seriously brought tears to my eyes.”

About half the students in the teachers’ combined classes participated in the live sessions. Videos of these sessions also were posted online so that students could watch later.

School’s out for the summer, but the story isn’t over.

The two teachers plan to continue sharing story time over the next few months.

Now, we call that a happy ending.

