In occasionally sharing stories of dumb criminals or strange crimes, we’d never have guessed that one such story would come from right here at home — Louisa County, to be exact.
You’ve probably heard by now that two men walked into the Louisa Sheetz earlier this month and apparently committed some form of larceny.
To disguise themselves, they wore hollowed-out watermelons over their heads.
Really, this isn’t fiction — not even pulp fiction.
We don’t know who these seedy characters were or what they allegedly stole, but the Louisa Police Department said on Facebook that an arrest had been made.
