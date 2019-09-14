THE Ohio State University didn’t win THE victory in its quest to trademark the word “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise.
THE U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said THE request doesn’t really function as a trademark in THE usual sense of THE word — as a unique branding tool.
After all, it’s often considered de rigueur to emphasize “the” in the University of Virginia — yet no one’s tried to trademark “THE University of Virginia” to make a point.
To be fair to THE Ohio State University, it didn’t ask that THE trademark be “THE.”
“The” was just fine.
We’re only capitalizing THE word to emphasize how ubiquitous THE word is, and therefore how bemusing is THE effort to trademark it — even under THE limited usage of “The Ohio State University.”
THE is here, there and everywhere.
THE Patent Office agreed that “THE” was merely an “ornamental” feature of THE name and did nothing to differentiate it or its merchandise from others.
From THE University of Virginia, for instance.
