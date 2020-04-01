peaking of staying home…

A company called Unacast, which uses data to track “human mobility,” created a way to measure how well Virginians were complying with the emergency order to limit social contact. It used aggregated cellphone data (not specific details about individual phones) to determine how far people were roaming before the stay-at-home order, and compared that with new data from last week, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virginia received a grade of “B.”

Not bad. Not bad at all.

