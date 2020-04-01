peaking of staying home…
A company called Unacast, which uses data to track “human mobility,” created a way to measure how well Virginians were complying with the emergency order to limit social contact. It used aggregated cellphone data (not specific details about individual phones) to determine how far people were roaming before the stay-at-home order, and compared that with new data from last week, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Virginia received a grade of “B.”
Not bad. Not bad at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.