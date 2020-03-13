Refugees are not just victims of war; their plight is being unashamedly exploited and weaponized by Turkey to spread the suffering to neighboring countries, particularly Europe.
A failed experiment in 2015 by Germany to let in one million refugees has changed the political landscape of the continent, which is staring at a far-right surge. Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel has realized that she is not immune to this crisis of human suffering and exploitation.
Racial strains are now showing in society and mainstream centrist parties appear to be losing to extreme power brokers from the fringe. The current crisis was sparked after Ankara said it will not prevent people from crossing into Europe, risking life and limb, after a Syrian airstrike killed 33 Turkish troops. A flood of migrants is on its way, reviving memories of the bloodshed and tragedy from four years ago when Syria was on the boil as government troops fought to regain control of the territory it had lost to Daesh and other rebel groups.
The fighting continues to this day as President Bashar Al Assad’s troops push for a final victory in Idlib. This is displacing more people and driving them across the border to Turkey, a country that already hosts 3.5 million people. Ankara’s bid to stop this exodus has it engaged in hostilities with Russian-backed Syrian forces. The European Union had agreed to pay Ankara 6 billion euros in 2016 to host people fleeing the Syrian conflict, but Turkey has not been able to meet most of its commitments. [The recent] airstrike was seen as a provocation by Ankara that has opened the refugee floodgates. However, Europe has vowed to turn the refugees back.
Skirmishes, meanwhile, continue with Russia, Syria, and Iran on one side, and Turkey and European Union on the other. Another massive human tragedy awaits the region. Ankara cannot handle the influx of Syrian refugees, as hostilities rage in Idlib with Syrian troops struggling to wrest control from rebel remnants who are putting up stubborn resistance. Since December, a million refugees have flooded Turkey. Ankara is now letting them go, an action that could end in catastrophe. How many more lives will be lost as people make deadly crossings by night — on sea and on land? Barbed fences and rising swells will not stop them.
Refugees on Turkey’s border with Greece and those crossing the Mediterranean have nothing to lose in their run for freedom from want. They have risked everything to get this far — men, women and children; the maimed, the elderly, the infirm and orphans.
The world has failed Syria; our conscience has vanished. The rest is tragedy.
