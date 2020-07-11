Taiwan Fantasy Flying

Participants vie to answer fun quiz questions during a mock trip abroad at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan.

Are you antsy from being unable to travel? Do you miss the excitement of planning an international trip, bustling through an airport, getting on a plane?

Taiwan has an answer for that malady.

The country’s Civil Aviation Administration has started to hold “fantasy flight” lotteries, in which residents can vie for a chance to board a plane.

And then … go nowhere.

Hey, it works for them. Some 10,000 people signed up for the first lottery.

Out of that number, 33 winners were selected, and each was allowed to bring a guest.

The participants checked in for their “flight,” got boarding passes, went through security — all as if they were really going somewhere.

Once on board, they received food and beverages, shared in a travel quiz and were given a special water salute by firetrucks parked outside the plane.

Then they disembarked.

But passengers loved it. “Finally, we’re in a plane ... pretending that we’re flying abroad,” winner Joyce Nieh told The Associated Press.

The lottery did give participants an emotional boost, but the aviation administration also used it as a teaching tool to update people on travel protocols applying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

