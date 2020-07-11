Are you antsy from being unable to travel? Do you miss the excitement of planning an international trip, bustling through an airport, getting on a plane?
Taiwan has an answer for that malady.
The country’s Civil Aviation Administration has started to hold “fantasy flight” lotteries, in which residents can vie for a chance to board a plane.
And then … go nowhere.
Hey, it works for them. Some 10,000 people signed up for the first lottery.
Out of that number, 33 winners were selected, and each was allowed to bring a guest.
The participants checked in for their “flight,” got boarding passes, went through security — all as if they were really going somewhere.
Once on board, they received food and beverages, shared in a travel quiz and were given a special water salute by firetrucks parked outside the plane.
Then they disembarked.
But passengers loved it. “Finally, we’re in a plane ... pretending that we’re flying abroad,” winner Joyce Nieh told The Associated Press.
The lottery did give participants an emotional boost, but the aviation administration also used it as a teaching tool to update people on travel protocols applying during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.